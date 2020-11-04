Nigerian govt funds Discos to deploy six million metres

The Nigerian government has provided funds to power distribution companies (Discos) towards the nationwide roll-out of metres to electricity customers.

Ernest Mupwaya, managing director of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), made the disclosure on Tuesday during the inauguration of the free mass metering scheme for power consumers served by AEDC, saying the programme had been adequately equipped to meet customers’ needs.

“The Federal Government, who has 40 per cent shareholding, has sourced sufficient funding to support Discos through a low-interest shareholder loan that will make it possible for Discos to receive sufficient meters to close the metering gap for good,” he said.

Reports said top executives of Discos held talks with the Central Bank of Nigeria on Tuesday, which was followed by disbursement of funds for metering purpose.

“Currently, with the ‘flag-off’ of this national free mass metre programme, AEDC will receive a total of 900,000 meters, at the cost of N23bn, which will be sufficient to meter all customers including replacement of defective meters,” the AEDC chief said.

The power distributor hopes to install metres in excess of 101,000, valued at N6 billion, between now and December at no cost to customers.

It will then deploy the remainder within a year and a half concurrently in Kogi, Niger and Nasarawa States as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

Mupwaya avowed that the large-scale metring would provide installation and inspection jobs, enhance revenue growth and foster openness in electricity transaction.

