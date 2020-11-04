Twitter flags tweet by Donald Trump claiming vote theft in U.S election

Social media platform, Twitter, has restricted a tweet by the United States President, Donald Trump, on claims of vote theft.

The action was taken after the President claimed that some persons were trying to steal the election.

In the tweet, Trump said, “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!”

Twitter prevented users from commenting, liking or retweeting the tweet and attached a link directing users to it’s Civic Integrity Policy.

“Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process,” Twitter stated.

The policy warns against usage of the platform to interfere in elections or other civic processes.

“We placed a warning on a Tweet from @realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election. This action is in line with our Civic Integrity Policy,” Twitter said.

Twitter and Facebook had announced that they would flag posts that make claims about the elections or results.

