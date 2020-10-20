APC chieftain sues Twitter founder for $1bn over #EndSARS protests

A former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba has sued Twitter and its founder, Jack Dorsey, for $1bn for interfering in the ongoing #EndSARS demonstrations.

Mr Garba, also a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said Dorsey’s interference resulted in violent attacks rocking the protests.

The Twitter founder has showed support for the #EndSARS protests across the nation.

Garba, who is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, filed a fundamental human rights suit before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The motion on notice was brought pursuant to order II Rules 1, 2, 3 of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules, 2009 and Sections 34(1), 35(1) and 41(1) and 43 of the 1999 Constitution.

Garba is seeking an “order directing the 8th (Dorsey) and 9th (Twitter) respondents jointly to pay him the sum of $1bn as damages.”

He tweeted, “Dear @jack. It’ll do you a lot more good if you stay away from Nigerian Politics. You should know that the so-called #EndSARS protest have transformed into political agitation, capable of breaking law & order in our country. You should not be a moral and financial sponsor to this.

“This is Nigeria; most of the demands initially presented were attended to by the responsible authorities. SARS no longer exists in this country. Your support for a disbanded entity was a needless interference. We cannot allow killings again in Nigeria in the name of protests.

“I understand that this may play well to your business, you have more content, more people and more activity on your platform, but to us is about life, peace and security of our dear country, we cannot allow you to be part of the people sponsoring disorder. We need peace and prosperity.

“I can see you are even sharing a link for people to donate money for this protest, an event capable of escalation beyond our already overstretched security management. If this protest continues to evolve into disorder (hopefully not) as a Nigerian citizen, we’ll meet in court.”

