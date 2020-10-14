Latest Politics

Twitter boss, Jack Dorsey, endorses #EndSARS

October 14, 2020
By Ridwan Adelaja

Jack Patrick Dorsey, co-founder and CEO of Twitter, has endorsed the #EndSARS movement championed by young Nigerians calling for the reform of the police force.

The American technology entrepreneur and philanthropist lent his voice using the #EndSARS hashtag late in the evening on Thursday, October 14, 2020.

Jack’s tweet comes on the heels of spontaneous calls from Twitter users, requesting the microblogging site to verify handles of some of the frontline activists leading the protest.

The endorsement tweet contained the #EndSARS hashtag and links to contents on the protests for anyone looking to read more about the development that has thrown millions of Nigerian youths on the street for about a week.

Ridwan Adelaja

Ridwan Adelaja is a multimedia journalist with a special interest in business news analysis

