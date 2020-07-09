EPL: Ighalo stars, Pogba scores first of season in Man Utd win; Spurs, Everton draw

Nigerian forward, Odion Ighalo played a substitute role while Paul Pogba scored his first goal of the season as Manchester United defeated Aston Villa.

The Premier League clash, played on Thursday night, saw United extend their unbeaten run to 17 games and boosted their chances of finishing in top four.

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring from the spot on the 27th minute following a controversial call after the Portuguese seemed to have been tripped by Ezri Konsa.

Teenager Mason Greenwood doubled their lead before halftime by firing in his 16th goal of the campaign, before Pogba completed the rout with a 58-minute effort.

Defeat leaves Villa second bottom, four points adrift of safety with four games remaining, while the Red Devils are one point behind fourth-placed Leicester City.

Earlier in the day, Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton in their 1-1 draw against Southampton at the Goodison Park.

Iwobi played only in the first half during which both goals were scored, as Danny Ings drew first blood for the visitors before Richarlison scored an equaliser before the break.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur held Bournemouth to a goalless draw.

Bournemouth thought they had snatched a significant victory in their bid to avoid relegation only for Callum Wilson’s overhead kick to be ruled out by the video assistant referee.

Spurs are now one point behind north London rivals Arsenal, who they face on Sunday.

