Nasarawa Attorney-General tests positive for COVID-19

The Nasarawa State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Abdulkarim Kana, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The state Commissioner for Health, Yahaya Ahmed, who disclosed this to journalists in Lafia on Thursday, said the attorney-general had gone into self-isolation and was in stable condition.

Nasarawa has 234 confirmed COVID-19 cases according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

