Police arrests pastor for impregnating daughter as he blames ‘the devil’s arrow’

The Ogun State Police Command on Thursday paraded a pastor with the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oluwakemi Oyebola, for allegedly defiling his daughter and aborting pregnancies three times.

Oyebola, who was among the 103 suspected criminals paraded by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, at the command’s headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, blamed his action on “the devil’s arrow” targeted at him.

The cleric said he could not explain why he engaged in such an incentuous act with his daughter.

Oyebola said the sexual relationship with his daughter started in 2017, adding that he procured abortion for the girl just once and not three times.

He said: “I was hit by the devil’s arrow targeted at me by my enemies. I could not fathom how I began having sex with my own daughter. It is a shameful act, I agree. But unlike what was reported in the media, I began to have sex with her in 2017 and not 2015 as claimed by the police. Also, the abortion I did for her was just once and not thrice.

“I regret my action and I have sought forgiveness from my daughter. She has also forgiven me as she came to plead with the commissioner of police on my behalf on Wednesday. I want to sincerely beg for forgiveness from Nigerians. My action was unheard of, and I seriously regret it.”

