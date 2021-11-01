Ex-BBNaija housemate, Michael complains of mental exhaustion weeks after reality show

A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Michael Ebuka Ngene, has complained of physical and mental exhaustion several weeks after the reality show ended.

The ex-housemate, who disclosed this on his Instagram page on Monday, said he needed to take a break and recuperate from the rigorous activities of celebrity life.

He wrote: “I haven’t been 100 percent for a while now but I kept pushing my mind and body. Currently I’m mentally and physically exhausted. Taking a much-needed break, thanks for your understanding.”

