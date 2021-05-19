Ex- Olympic champion, Lee Evans dies at 74 | Ripples Nigeria

Former American sprinter, Lee Evans, is dead.

He was 74.

Former Green Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami, who is a close friend of the 1968 Olympic 400m champion, confirmed his death on a WhatsApp platform, Family United By Sports Wednesday night.

Evans suffered a stroke last week in Abeokuta, Ogun State, and has been on life support at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilishan-Remo.

Odegbami wrote: “For my brother and friend, Lee Edward Evans – it is sunset!”

