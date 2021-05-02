Experts advocate collaboration among MFBs on microinsurance to drive financial inclusion | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Experts advocate collaboration among MFBs on microinsurance to drive financial inclusion
Experts in the financial sector have called for collaborative efforts among microfinance banks (MFBs) to promote the expansion of microinsurance to deepen financial inclusion.
The experts maintained that microfinance banks are instrumental to the expansion of microinsurance services among the populace.
According to a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Sunday, the call was made at the 6th annual symposium of the Nigerian Microfinance Platform (NMP) organised by the Microfinance Learning and Development Center (MLDC), in Lagos, themed “Expanding The Frontiers of Financial Inclusion: The Microinsurance Option”.
Addressing participants at the event, Deputy Governor, Financial Sector Surveillance, CBN, Mrs. Aisha Ahmad, stressed the need for a collective strategy to re-emphasize the importance of micro-insurance as a financial service, and re-align it as a vital tool in attaining a higher level of financial inclusion within the Nigerian microfinance sub-sector.
Represented by the Banks’ Deputy Director, Other Financial Institution Department, Mrs. Idowu Akinlade, Ahmad said financial inclusion, which entails affordable and available access to financial services by every adult in any given country also included insurance, however, she noted that insurance as a financial service has been under-emphasized for too long.
“I consider it vital for us, through collaborative efforts, to look deeper into this shadowed aspect of financial inclusion, exchange ideas with our counterparts from other countries, build regulator/operator capacity, and tackle issues within the sector to enhance the provision and availability of affordable financial services in Nigeria,” she said.
Similarly, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Letshego Holdings, the parent company of Letshego MFB, Andrew Fening Okai, said MFBs should commit to building microinsurance as a product of necessity by adopting and developing clear value propositions while paying attention to simple but efficient distribution channels supported by easy claims resolutions.
READ ASLO: CBN to set up MFB for Agric, SMEs
In his remarks, Managing Director/Chief Executive, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Hassan Bello advised the participants on factors MFBs need to consider in the provision of microinsurance services.
Represented by the Director, Special Insured Department (SIID), NDIC, Joshua Etopidiok, Hassan said the factors included: Trust quotient of the insurance industry; Ease of purchase of microinsurance services; customer service through digitisation; and advocacy for microinsurance.
Speaking on the urgency for MFBs and micro businesses to embrace microinsurance, President Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Bayo Olugnemi, said: “The onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic and the social unrest which climaxed the EndSars protest corroborate the need for insurance no matter the size of a given business.
“You will recall that during the protests, social tensions escalated to heightened levels of violence, looting, and vandalism. No doubt, uninsured businesses felt the full effects of the destruction with no or limited options for recovery. I strongly believe that this experience provides a very strong use case for the adoption of microinsurance.”
Similarly, Board Chairperson, AFOS Nigeria LTE, Adetutu Ogunnaike, said the need for inclusive microinsurance cannot be overemphasized, especially given the achievement of AFOS through the empowerment of low-income people.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Inter Milan emerge champions of Serie A for first time since 2010
Serie A giants Inter Milan have emerged champions of the Italian topflight after results went in their favour on Sunday....
Real Madrid win to keep pressure on Atletico as La Liga title race toughens
The La Liga title race is getting tougher as the season draws nearer to its end, with Real Madrid maintaining...
‘Premier League already in our hands’ – Man City need two points to win title
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has expressed his excitement over the team’s victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League...
Dare dissolves 31 sports federations ahead of Olympics, appoints caretakers
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has confirmed the dissolution of the boards of 31 National Olympic...
Enyimba to face Egypt’s Pyramids FC in Confed Cup quarter-finals
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have been drawn against Egytian club Pyramids FC in the quarter-finals of the...
Latest Tech News
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...
Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky
At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...
Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...