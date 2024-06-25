FACT-CHECK: Did Sen Akpabio say President Tinubu’s life ‘more important than ordinary citizens’?

Claim:BREAKING NEWS: “We know Nigerians are hungry, but that will not stop us to approve private jet for Mr. President. His life is more important now than ordinary citizens. We have to do that as fast as possible” —Godswill Akpabio.

Verdict: Misleading. No evidence supported the claim circulating on social media platforms.

Full Text:

An assertion attributed to the President of the 10th National Assembly, Senator Godswill Akpabio purported that he said President Bola Tinubu’s life is more important than ordinary citizens.

The widespread claim was on the heels of the Federal Government’s move to acquire new presidential jets for President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

There has seen public outcry against the proposed purchase of new air carriers after the disclosure in a report by the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, social political groups, as well as netizens have criticised the plan.

Amidst the controversy, Senator Akpabio purportedly made a statement to stress the importance of the lawmakers’ proposal of new presidential fleets.

The claim has been circulated on WhatsApp, Threads, Instagram and X, amassing over ten thousand engagements across the social media platforms.

READ ALSO:FACT-CHECK: Did ‘four female’ staff at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs accuse the Perm. Sec. of sexual harassment?

The claim has also surfaced on some online blogs here and here.

Recall that the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga has responded to critics.

Onaguga reportedly argued that “this (the plan to acquire new carriers) is a basic thing any sane government will do. You can’t toy with your President’s welfare.”

Ripples Nigeria decided to check the veracity of the viral statement ascribed to Akpabio because of its potential to exacerbate the outrage expressed by Nigerians.

Verification:

Checks through the comment section, particularly on X, reveal that some social media users requested for the video recording where the Senate President made the statement. But it was not provided; instead some people dismissed the request on the ground that Senator Akpabio had made statements which had triggered public criticism.

As at the time of filing this report, no video recording where the Senate President made the statement has been seen or posted online.

Further checks by Ripples Nigeria showed that no newspaper reported the supposed statement by Senator Akpabio.

Findings also revealed that Senator Akpabio’s interviews at recent public appearance centered on the reintroduced national anthem and the Students Loan Bill.

Conclusion:

No evidence supported the purported viral statement made by Senator Akpabio.

By Quadri Yahya

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now