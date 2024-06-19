FACT-CHECK: Has Mbappe started wearing a black face mask?

Claim: Viral picture on social media shows football superstar Kylian Mbappé in a black face mask.

Verdict: False.

Full Text: Picture of French professional footballer Kylian Mbappé in a black face mask has gone viral on social media platforms X, Facebook and Thread.

The picture surfaced online after the French Football Federation (FFF) said it was sourcing a tailor-made mask for Mbappé, after the footballer sustained a broken nose in a match with Austria on Monday in the ongoing Euro 2024 competition.

A single picture of the footballer in a black face mask and French national team jersey has since been circulating on social media.

Verification:

Upon critical examination, the image shows the football player on a pitch. But Mbappé has not made any match appearance since the injury.

READ ALSO:FACT-CHECK: Did ‘four female’ staff at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs accuse the Perm. Sec. of sexual harassment?

Further checks reveal that latest news reports on local and international sports websites did not feature the image of the footballer in a face mask.

Also, utilising Google Reverse Image Search, we found out that the image in its original format is not available online, an indication that the image was likely taken, by a fan, in the last match, or it was manipulated.

According to reports, France will continue to monitor Mbappé’s condition over the next 48 hours.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the football player sought ‘ideas for masks’ on his X handle a day after the injury (June 18, the same day his image with a face surfaced online).

Des idées de masques 🎭😅 ? — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 17, 2024

Conclusion:

The image of Mbappé in a black mask has been manipulated as the French football player is yet to make an appearance for a match after sustaining a broken nose.

By: Quadri Yahya

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now