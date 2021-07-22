FACT CHECK: Does ‘Ewedu’ (Jute) have the potential to cure cancer?

Claim:

Viral WhatsApp message claims ewedu (Jute) vegetable revived dying cancer patient.

Conclusion:

False. Components of the Jute (Ewedu) vegetable help prevent cancer, but not cure cancer because once the malignant tissue appears and the rapid multiplication is higher than the normal cell division for the anti-oxidant to work with, it will need urgent orthodox medical attention more than folklore medical treatment.

Definition of terms:

Ewedu is the popular Yoruba name that has gained entry into the “Nigerian english” for that leafy vegetable that has many names. The Igbos and Hausas call it Achingbara and Rama or Ayoyo respectively. The common english name is Jute and the scientific name is Corchorus olitorius.

While the Jute leaves are edible and beneficial to human health, its fibre is used in the textile industry and this has led many researchers to conclude that it’s the second most significant vegetable fiber after cotton in terms of usage, global consumption, production and availability.

Cancer also known as Malignant Tumor or neoplasm is a deadly group of disease with abnormal cell growth with the ability to spread beyond their boundary. The World Health Organisation (WHO) said cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018.

Globally, about one in six deaths is due to cancer and approximately 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low- and middle-income countries.

Verification:

The presence of Vitamin B9 and polyphenolic compounds which are not only anti-oxidants but also have anti-tumor potentials are essential components of the leafy vegetable indigenous to West and Central Africa to prevent the likelihoods of cancer in various forms, including colon cancer, cervical cancer and lung cancer.

How does Jute help prevent cancer?

A cup of cooked Jute contains Vitamin A, E, K, B6, B9, and C; and minerals such as Iron, Copper, Magnesium, Potassium, and Calcium. It is a crude source of protein, carbohydrate and less of lipids.

The vitamin B9 is involved in the synthesis of DNA; which the European Food Safety Authority said contributes to the human health in the following ways;

Blood formation, metabolism of the immune system, cell division, maternal tissue growth during pregnancy, amino acid synthesis, psychological functions, reduction of tiredness and fatigue, maintenance of normal vision among others.

According to science direct.com, Jute contains Hydroxycinnamates and caffeic which are naturally occurring phenolic compounds mostly found in fruit and vegetables. They are considered powerful antioxidants protecting biological systems against the harmful effects of oxidative processes on macromolecules. All these antioxidant functions of polyphenol prevent cancer formation.

Both Vitamin B9 and Phenolic compounds are directly involved in the chemical reactions of the DNA and prevent it from making a mistake in the gene combination and recombination thereby serving as a barrier to any mutagenic substance. All these are to help prevent cancer but not cure cancer because once the malignant tissue appears and the rapid multiplication is higher than the normal cell division for the anti-oxidant to work with, It will need urgent orthodox medical attention more than folklore medical treatment.

