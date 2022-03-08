Family of dead BRT passenger, Bamishe, protests at Lagos Assembly

The family of late fashion designer, Miss Oluwabamishe Ayanwole, who was allegedly murdered after boarding a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle in Lagos staged a peaceful protest at the State House of Assembly in Ikeja on Tuesday.

The family’s counsel, Ayo Ademiluyi, who led the protesters, said the rally was at the Assembly to demand justice.

Bamise, who was declared missing after she boarded the BRT bus at Chevron bus stop in the Lekki area of the state, was found dead at the Ebute Ero area of Lagos Island at the weekend.

Ademiluyi told the lawmakers that the family was at the Assembly to demand justice for their late daughter.

He said: “We are demanding that the Chief Pathologist of the state, Prof. John Obafunwa, should conduct a forensic autopsy on the deceased.

“The family also want the machinery of justice to be moved to the autopsy.

“We want Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to address the state and assure the residents of their safety.

“This is because as we speak, the BRT bus operations have been shut down indefinitely,” he said.

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, who led other lawmakers to condole with the family, assured them that the case would not be swept under the carpet.

He described the young woman’s death as unfortunate.

Obasa said: “We are monitoring the case at the Assembly and we are happy that the police operatives are already investigating the matter to unravel the cause of her death.

“However, this is not the case that will not be swept under the carpet and we are monitoring the case and we will ensure that justice is served accordingly.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now