Financial experts, businessmen criticise CBN's naira for dollar incentive | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Financial experts, businessmen criticise CBN’s naira for dollar incentive
Financial experts and businessmen have criticised the “Naira for dollar” incentive initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The apex bank had directed deposit money banks to reward beneficiaries of diaspora remittances.
In a memo dated March 5, 2021, the CBN directed commercial banks to pay recipients of diaspora remittances N5 for every one dollar in a bid to channel foreign exchange into the official market.
The incentive is also a drive to reduce inflow of dollars into the black market where rates are higher. While the CBN expects the Naira for dollar incentive to boost participation in the official exchange market, financial analysts and businessmen think otherwise.
Financial planner, Kalu Aja, in his reaction to the CBN incentive, said the action by the apex body doesn’t line up with its policy. He said CBN should devalue the naira in order to match with the black market price.
“Clearly the CBN wants Dollar inflow. It has devalued, it has prohibited, it has issued numerous circulars. However it has offered to sell its biggest contributor of FX to Mr Dangote in Naira not $ (dollar). Actions do not line up with policy.” Aja said in a note on his Twitter platform.
READ ALSO: What should Nigeria expect from CBN Naira 4 Dollar Scheme? Bangladesh, Pakistan give clues
In his series of comments, Aja said, “CBN is not blind. The black market rate is higher than the CBN rate. Why would anyone send $ (dollar) via official means?If you want access to the diaspora funds, then devalue your currency to match the “street”. The laws of men cannot usurp the laws of economics.”
Aja added, “Remember the $ (dollar) CBN rate of N140 excludes the demand of 44 banned items. The black market $ (dollar) rate includes the full demand from all importers in Nigeria. The CBN exchange is artificial. If u can receive cash in $ (dollar) and sell to who I prefer, why is there an official rate?”
“On numerous wassapp (WhatsApp) groups, you see messages like”I have $5000, need N (naira)”. Those transactions are concluded in private.Paying N5 will not move those transactions to banks. 44 items are still banned from CBN fx auction, CBN told them to “go source their forex” They have. Why N5?” Aja said.
Another critic of the CBN initiative, Aloy Chife, Managing Partner or Saana Capital, said as long as gap remains between the official rate and black market, the incentive will not result to projected outcome.
Chife advised that the Naira should be floated, “As long as the delta between the official rate and the parallel market rate of the Naira remains negative, incentives like the CBN BOGOF (buy one get one free, or thereabouts) will not move the needle.
“Float the Naira. Let’s swallow the bitter pill in one gulp.” Chife suggested in a comment he made in reaction to the CBN naira for dollar incentive.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Aribo, Balogun’s Rangers win Scottish Premiership title for first time in 10yrs
Super Eagles duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun have helped Rangers emerge champions of the Scottish Premiership after Celtic...
Adesanya suffers first career defeat in heavyweight fight against Blachowicz
Nigerian-born Israel Adesanya was handed his first career defeat by Jan Blachowicz in their light heavyweight fight by unanimous decision...
Lewandowski hat-trick helps Bayern seal incredible Der Klassiker comeback over Dortmund
Robert Lewandowski bagged a hat-trick to help Bayern Munich fight back from two goals down to beat Dortmund 4-2 in...
Aruna exits WTT Contender series after quarter-final loss to Yun-Ju Lin
Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri was knocked out of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Series after losing 3-1 to Chinese Taipei’s...
Adesanya wants to be greatest fighter in UFC, ready for Blachowicz battle
Nigeria-born MMA fighter Israel Adesanya says he is working towards becoming the greatest of all time in the Ultimate Fighting...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation
In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...