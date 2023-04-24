Five die in Bauchi auto crash

At least five people were confirmed dead in a lone auto accident at Tashar Durumi village along Bauchi-Jos road on Monday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi, confirmed the incident in a Road Traffic Crash report released to journalists in the state.

He said one person was seriously wounded in the accident which involved an OPEL Astra car with registration number JJN-358 PU.

According to him, the vehicle crashed at 7:05 a.m. due to a speed violation.

“Six persons – two men and four women – were involved in the fatal accident.

“Five passengers – four women and one man – lost their lives on the spot.

“FRSC personnel at the scene handed over the remains of the victims to the police in Tashar Durumi while the injured was taken to General Hospital, Toro,” Abdullahi added.

