20 die in Bauchi auto crash

At least 20 passengers including four children were burnt to death in a ghastly auto accident along the Bauchi-Kano road on Tuesday.

The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident, said two commercial buses, a Volkswagen Golf mini-bus and Volkswagen Sharon Wagon, were involved in the accident.

He added that one person was injured in the accident.

The FRSC official blamed the accident on violation of traffic rules.

Abdullahi said: “20 people – 11 male adults, five female adults, one male child and three female children – died in the accident. One person was injured.

“The injured victim was taken to Kafin Madaki General Hospital for treatment while all the burnt corpses were buried at Huturu Village.”

