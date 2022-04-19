Connect with us

Metro

20 die in Bauchi auto crash

Published

1 hour ago

on

At least 20 passengers including four children were burnt to death in a ghastly auto accident along the Bauchi-Kano road on Tuesday.

The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident, said two commercial buses, a Volkswagen Golf mini-bus and Volkswagen Sharon Wagon, were involved in the accident.

He added that one person was injured in the accident.

READ ALSO: Six die in Bauchi auto crash

The FRSC official blamed the accident on violation of traffic rules.

Abdullahi said: “20 people – 11 male adults, five female adults, one male child and three female children – died in the accident. One person was injured.

“The injured victim was taken to Kafin Madaki General Hospital for treatment while all the burnt corpses were buried at Huturu Village.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

4 × five =

Investigations

Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
Investigations4 weeks ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations3 months ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations4 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...