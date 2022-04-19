Metro
Nigerian arrested for marriage scam in India
A 36-year-old Nigerian, Enuka Arinsi Efena, has been arrested by the police in India for allegedly duping a woman of N5.4 million on a false marriage promise.
The suspect was arrested by police officers attached to Greater Noida Special Investigation Team (SIT) and brought to Alappuzha in Kerala following an adventurous chase on Monday.
He was arraigned at the Alappuzha Chief Judicial Magistrate on Monday.
According to the police, the suspect became familiar with the complainant who had worked abroad through a dating app, “QuackQuack.”
“The suspect told the woman he was a pilot and would like to marry an Indian woman.
“He later established a strong friendship with her and gained her trust.
“The bank officials, who called the airport, came to know that the woman was being cheated and informed the police.
The cyber team of Alappuzha continued chatting with the accused in the guise of the woman and found that he was in Noida,” the police said in a document on Monday.
