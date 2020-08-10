Flour Mills, Cornerstone, Consolidated Hallmark top Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist

Last week, the Nigerian stock market posted gains in all its sessions, this and other developments informing Ripples Nigeria Stocks watch list.

FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC

Flour Mills tops our list by virtue of its fairly impressive full-year 2020 financial results, which saw revenue grow from N527.405 billion to N573.774 billion.

The firm has announced a dividend of N1.40 per share to be paid to shareholders whose names appear on the company register at the close of business on 14th August.

Payment is slated for 14th September.

CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC

Cornerstone Insurance appears on our list on the basis of its bonus declaration of 7 new shares for every 30 existing shares held.

The qualification date is 12th August while the closure date has been fixed for between 13th and 17th August.

CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC

Consolidated Hallmark makes our list on account of its bonus scrip of 1 new share for every 15 shares currently held.

The qualification date is 18th August and closure date is from 19th-25th August.

HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC

Honeywell appears on our list this for its proposal of N0.04 per share dividend for the year ended 31st March 2020.

The qualification date has been fixed for 16th September while the payment date is 30th September.

MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC

MTNN features our list by virtue of its fairly impressive half-year 2020 financial results, which saw revenue grew by 12.5% to N638 billion.

The telco has announced an interim dividend of N3.50 per share to be paid to shareholders whose names appear on the company register at the close of business on 14th August.

Payment is slated for 24th August.

MAY AND BAKER NIGERIA PLC

May & Baker appears on our list by virtue of its commendable half-year 2020 financial results, which saw revenue jump from N4.056 billion to N4.072 billion and profit from N290.826 million to N438.886 million.

NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

Neimeth makes our list on the account of being the highest price gainer last week. Opening at N1.50, the stock closed at N1.82, appreciating by 21.33%.

UACN PLC

UACN makes our list by virtue of being the highest price loser last week. Opening at N7, the stock closed at N6.20, depreciating by 11.43%.

