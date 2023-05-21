Sports
Flying Eagles begin World Cup campaign with win over Dominican Rep
In their opening match in Group D of the U-20 World Cup on Sunday, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles came from a goal down to defeat the Dominican Republic 2-1.
Edison Azcona’s penalty-shot goal for the Dominican Republic gave them the lead in the 23rd minute.
But with Guillermo de Pena’s goal at the 31-minute mark, the Flying Eagles got back on equal footing, as both sides sought for a winner.
Read Also: Flying Eagles to face Brazil, others at U-20 World Cup
Samson Lawal scored the winning goal for the Flying Eagles with 20 minutes left in the game, to give the Nigerians the victory and a perfect start to the competition.
The Ladan Bosso team will return to action on May 24 when they play Italy in their second group match, before they face Brazil in the final game.
Ripples Nigeria recalls that the Flying Eagles have finished runners-up twice in the 1989 and 2005 editions of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...