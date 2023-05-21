Flying Eagles begin World Cup campaign with win over Dominican Rep

In their opening match in Group D of the U-20 World Cup on Sunday, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles came from a goal down to defeat the Dominican Republic 2-1.

Edison Azcona’s penalty-shot goal for the Dominican Republic gave them the lead in the 23rd minute.

But with Guillermo de Pena’s goal at the 31-minute mark, the Flying Eagles got back on equal footing, as both sides sought for a winner.

Flying Eagles to face Brazil, others at U-20 World Cup

Samson Lawal scored the winning goal for the Flying Eagles with 20 minutes left in the game, to give the Nigerians the victory and a perfect start to the competition.

The Ladan Bosso team will return to action on May 24 when they play Italy in their second group match, before they face Brazil in the final game.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that the Flying Eagles have finished runners-up twice in the 1989 and 2005 editions of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

