Flying Eagles to face Brazil, others at U-20 World Cup

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in the group D of the U-20 FIFA World Cup alongside Italy, Brazil, and Dominican Republic.

The draw for the competition held on Friday in Zurich, Switzerland ahead of the finals which is scheduled for May 10 to June 11, 2023.

Nigeria qualified for the tournament after reaching the semifinal of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) earlier this year, where they went on to clinch bronze.

Ripples Nigeria recall that the Flying Eagles have reached the U-20 World Cup final of the competition in 1989 and 2005, and the current team seek to go win it.

Meanwhile, host country Argentina plays against Uzbekistan, Guatemala, and New Zealand in Group A.

Also, Senegal will be facing Japan, Israel, and Colombia in Group C while the USA, Ecuador, Fiji, and Slovakia face Group B.

Uruguay, Iraq, England, and Tunisia are in Group E as France, Korean Republic, The Gambia, and Honduras meet in Group F.

The Eagles target winning the competition to become the second African country after Ghana won the trophy.

