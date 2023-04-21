Sports
Flying Eagles to face Brazil, others at U-20 World Cup
The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in the group D of the U-20 FIFA World Cup alongside Italy, Brazil, and Dominican Republic.
The draw for the competition held on Friday in Zurich, Switzerland ahead of the finals which is scheduled for May 10 to June 11, 2023.
Nigeria qualified for the tournament after reaching the semifinal of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) earlier this year, where they went on to clinch bronze.
Ripples Nigeria recall that the Flying Eagles have reached the U-20 World Cup final of the competition in 1989 and 2005, and the current team seek to go win it.
Read Also: Arsenal slip up again in title race after six-goal thriller vs Southampton
Meanwhile, host country Argentina plays against Uzbekistan, Guatemala, and New Zealand in Group A.
Also, Senegal will be facing Japan, Israel, and Colombia in Group C while the USA, Ecuador, Fiji, and Slovakia face Group B.
Uruguay, Iraq, England, and Tunisia are in Group E as France, Korean Republic, The Gambia, and Honduras meet in Group F.
The Eagles target winning the competition to become the second African country after Ghana won the trophy.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...