Ghanaian court jails Nigerian 10 years for drug trafficking

A Nigerian drug trafficker, Ernest Nnajuiba Ukechukwu, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by an Accra High Court after he was found guilty of smuggling cocaine weighing 16,568.83 grams into Ghana.

The Brazil-based Ukechukwu who was sentenced on Tuesday to a minimum of 10 years with hard labour, and will serve an additional three years in default.

Acting Director, Public Affairs and International Relations of Ghana’s Narcotics Control Commission, Francis Opoku Amoah, who disclosed the development in a statement on Wednesday, said the Nigerian drug trafficker was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra.

“The convict was arrested by NACOC officials at the arrival hall of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on 11 December 2022 when he was going through arrival formalities,” Amoah said.

“Officials picked him up as part of their daily routine where his narrations were found to be distorting, leading to further checks on his luggage, revealing the concealed consignment in his luggage.

“Mr. Ukechukwu was charged with six (6) counts of narcotic offences relating to the importation and possession of narcotic drugs, without lawful authority.

“He was arraigned before the Criminal Court Division of the Accra High Court, where he pleaded guilty to all six counts and was consequently convicted on his plea by the court presided over by Her Lordship Mary Ekue Yanzuh.

“The Court also ordered the destruction of the exhibit which was carried out the same day by the investigators of NACOC in the presence of the court Registrar, State prosecutors, and the defense counsel at about 1433hrs.

“The Commission reiterates its commitment to upholding its mandate to protect the public from the trade and usage of illegal narcotics to maintain public safety, hence the facilitation of the sentencing,” the statement said.

