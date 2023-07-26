Federal universities remain tuition-free, Presidency debunks reports of increment in fees

The federal government (FG) has refuted claims that it raised tuition costs at Nigeria’s federal universities.

Dele Alake, a spokesperson for the president, said in a statement on Wednesday that the claims were “inaccurate and not correct.”

According to Alake, a number of universities recently announced hikes in the sum that students must pay for various levies, but these were not tuition prices.

“These are discretionary charges by each university for hostel accommodation, registration, laboratory and other charges,” Alake said.

He said that the federal government remained committed to its promise of ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of the economic situation of their parents, have access to quality tertiary education.

Alake said that the government would strengthen other mechanisms to support indigent students, including work-study, merit-based scholarships and grants.

