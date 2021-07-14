GTBank completes reorganization, appoints Miriam Olusanya as new MD

The Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has appointed Mrs. Miriam Olusanya as its new Managing Director.

In a notice sent to the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited (NGX) on Wednesday, the tier one lender also announced the successful completion of its re-organization into a Holding Company Structure.

The new operating company with the brand name Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCo) will be headed by Mr. Sola Oyinlola as Chairman while Mr. Segun Agbaje is the Group Chief Executive Officer.

Other members of the company’s Board are – Mrs. Cathy Echeozo (Non-Executive Director), Mrs. Helen Bouygues (Independent Non-Executive Director), and Mr. Adebanji Adeniyi (Executive Director).

The banking subsidiary, GTBank’s Board will comprise of Mr. Ibrahim Hassan (Chairman), Mrs. Miriam Olusanya (Managing Director), Mr. Olabode Agusto (Non-Executive Director), Ms. Imponi Akpofure (Independent Non-Executive Director), Mrs. Victoria Adefala (Independent Non-Executive Director), Mr. Jide Okuntola (Deputy Managing Director) and Mr. Haruna Musa (Executive Director).

According to the notice signed by the company’s Secretary, Erhi Obebeduo, the board was reconstituted following the retirement of about four Directors.

Agbaje, who spoke on the completion of the corporate re-organization, said: “We believe that a Holding Company Structure will allow us to take advantage of new business opportunities in the emerging competitive landscape and strengthen our earnings base.

“We are very excited to get started on the next phase of our incredible journey to driving Africa’s growth by making end-to-end financial services easily accessible to every African and African business by leveraging technology and strategic partnerships.

“As a bank, we were always looking to meet every customer need; with our corporate re-organization, we will be able to do more to help our customers thrive in this new world of digital technologies and unprecedented possibilities.

‘’Whilst we are evolving as an organization, we remain committed to our founding values which have endeared our brand to millions of people across Africa and beyond, and which continues to drive our financial success.

“As a proudly African and truly an international brand, we will continue to live by these values of excellence, hard work, and integrity, even as we create faster, cheaper, safer, and more diverse products for people and businesses of varied types and sizes.’’

