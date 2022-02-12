Gunman shoots four at Justin Bieber’s party in US

At least four people were shot by an unknown gunman at Canadian singer Justin Bieber’s party in Los Angeles, United States, on Friday night.

The singer had performed in WeHo at the Pacific Design Center and had an after-party nearby at The Nice Guy.

READ ALSO: Canadian singer, Justin Bieber down with Lyme disease

The guest list included Drake, Leo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

The victims are said to be in stable condition.

However, nobody has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now