Gunmen kill local council chief’s aide in Lagos

Gunmen have killed the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area Chairman, Francis Oguntulu, in the state.

The chairman of the Oshodi-Isolo LGA, Kehinde Oloyede, who confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Sunday by his media office, said the deceased was attacked by the hoodlums on Friday.

He added that Oguntulu died in hospital on Sunday morning.

Oloyede said: “The Oshodi-Isolo local government area has lost a loyal, jovial and very friendly man to the cold hands of death. The death came to us as a rude shock. We appeal to the Lagos State Police Command to unravel the cause of the death and ensure those behind the dastardly act are brought to book to serve as a deterrent to those planning evil acts.”

“As we mourn Goke, I appeal to our party men and women and all residents of our dear council to remain calm as we have asked the police to investigate the matter. We will never leave any stone unturned in this case. We will work hand in hand with the Police in the course of their investigations to unmask those behind the act.”

