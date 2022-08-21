Gov Soludo bans movement of cattle on foot in Anambra

The Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has banned movement of cattle on foot in the state, effective from September.

This came as part of concerted plans to comply with the 2021 Anti-open grazing law of the state.

Soludo made this known during a meeting with members of Anambra State Cattle Menace Committee held at the Government House, Awka, the state capital, at the weekend.

It would be recalled that the former governor of the state, Willie Obiano, had assented to the Cattle and Other Livestock Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill of Anambra State to outlaw the practice.

However, the law had failed to caution herdsmen who continued to move about in the state with their cows.

Soludo thus vowed that his administration would begin full implementation of the law by next month.

“Though the law has been in existence since almost one year ago, cattle rearers keep parading certain areas in the state in contravention to the law”, he said.

He added that the implementation would be based on the need to keep up with the initiatives put in place to encourage tree planting in the state.

