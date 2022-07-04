IPOB tasks Anambra Gov, Soludo, accuses military of being behind killings

The outlawed Igbo secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has called on Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to stop what it calls the ‘Fulani-controlled’ Nigerian military to stop killing the people of the state.

IPOB, while reacting to the killing of some innocent people in Ogbaru and Nnewi South Local Government Areas of the state last week, accused the Army of being responsible for the incident which saw scores of people killed and injured in the attacks.

In a statement issued by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful on Monday, the group asked Soludo to speak up against the killings, alleging that the Governor’s silence showed that he is competing with his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodimma, in using the military to kill his people.

Though Powerful admitted that there were some petty criminals operating in the state as obtainable elsewhere in Nigeria, “it is not enough reason for the Nigerian military to randomly be slaughtering our people like chickens.”

“The ‘Fulani-controlled military’ started shooting innocent people sporadically on the road and some were gunned down in their homes in Ogbaru and Nnewi South,” the IPOB statement said.

“Soludo are you aware of the military exercise? Is this kind of military depopulation of your people part of the deal you entered with the enemies of Ndigbo before being voted into office as Anambra governor last November?” The group asked.

It added that IPOB and its militia arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) operatives were doing their best to stop those perpetrating criminalities in the region.

