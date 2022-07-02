Police raids alleged IPOB camp, kill one in Ebonyi

Police operatives in Ebonyi on Friday raided an alleged camp of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its arm wing, Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) in the state and killed one person.

The spokesman for the state police command, Chris Anyanwu, who disclosed this in a statement in Umuahia, said the command’s tactical team also arrested one suspected member of the proscribed group in the camp located at Oriuzor Village in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “At about 1435hrs of June 30, the tactical team of the command stormed the camp of suspected IPOB adherents at Oriuzor Village following credible intelligence at the disposal of the command.

“On sighting the operatives, the hoodlums opened fire on them, leading to a gun duel.

Read also:Police arrests four suspected oil thieves, seizes barge in Rivers

“In the process, one of the hoodlums identified as Elijah was fatally wounded, while six others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Fortunately, one of them, Chibundu Ali, 18, a native of Ezzama, Ezza East Development Centre was arrested and taken into custody.

“He is being interrogated to unravel the identity of other fleeing suspects.

“Items recovered in the operation include one cut-to-size AK47 rifle with a few rounds of its live ammunition, one locally-fabricated revolver pistol and expanded ammunition shell, amongst others.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now