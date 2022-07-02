Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, July 2nd 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ‘Buhari has transformed Nigeria negatively,’ Northern elders aim another jibe at president

The Northern Elders Forum on Friday decried the current precarious state of the country occasioned by President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership style. Read more

2. Appeal Court quashes Nwaoboshi’s acquittal, sentences lawmaker to seven years in jail for money laundering

The Court of Appeal, Lagos, on Friday, sentenced the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Peter Nwaoboshi, to seven years imprisonment for money laundering. Read more

3. ALLEGED ORGAN TRAFFICKING: Court directs banks, NIS to release Nwamini’s details to Ekweremadu, wife

A Federal High Court in Abuja has mandated that former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice receive access to David Nwamini’s official records. Read more

4. Crisis hits Bauchi Assembly, as lawmakers warn Speaker to resign or be impeached

Principal officers of the Bauchi State House of Assembly including the Speaker, Abubakar Y Suleiman have been advised to honorably resign from office or be impeached. Read more

5. Action Alliance distances self from suit seeking to disqualify Tinubu from 2023 poll

The Action Alliance (AA) has distanced itself from a suit filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking to disqualify the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu from contesting in the 2023 presidential election. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, June 30th 2022

6. Investors make N6.5bn amidst sluggish growth in Nigeria’s capital market

The Nigerian capital market’s shareholders’ investment rose to N27.9 trillion after eight hours of trading on Friday. Read more

7. Analyst predicts oil price to hit $200, as G7 countries move against Russia

Oil price is expected to reach $200 after a group of rich nations under the aegis of the G7 announces a plan to cap the price of Russian crude. Read more

8. Immigration rescues pregnant victim of human trafficking in Oyo

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has rescued a pregnant victim of human trafficking in Oyo State. Read more

9.Troops rescue another abducted Chibok school girl in Borno

Troops of the Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army fighting against insurgency in the North East have rescued another abducted female student of the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok in Borno State, who were kidnapped by the Boko Haram terrorists in April, 2014. Read more

10. Salah signs new contract with Liverpool to end transfer speculation

Egypt forward, Mohamed Salah has brought speculations concerning his future to an end after he signed a new three-year contract with Liverpool on Friday. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now