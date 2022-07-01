House of Reps member, Jude Ise-Idehen dies

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ikpoba-Okha/Egor Federal Constituency of Edo State, Jude Ise-Idehen, is dead.

Ise-Idehen died in the early hours of Thursday.

However, the cause of his death has not been made public.

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, in a statement on Friday, described the lawmaker’s death as shocking and painful.

READ ALSO: Oluwatayo, House of Reps member from Lagos dies

The statement read: “I received the shocking news of the passing of Hon. Jude Ise-Idehen with rude shock. It is indeed a painful and great loss for the people of Ikpoba-Okha/Egor Federal Constituency, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, and the country at large.

“A consummate politician, he was a community mobiliser; firm and considerate in the discharge of his duties. He was compassionate, kind and hardworking.

“For the people of Ikpoba-Okha/Egor Constituency, he was a force to reckon with. He served diligently and promoted projects that enhanced the living standards of his people.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now