House of Reps member, Jude Ise-Idehen dies
A member of the House of Representatives representing Ikpoba-Okha/Egor Federal Constituency of Edo State, Jude Ise-Idehen, is dead.
Ise-Idehen died in the early hours of Thursday.
However, the cause of his death has not been made public.
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, in a statement on Friday, described the lawmaker’s death as shocking and painful.
The statement read: “I received the shocking news of the passing of Hon. Jude Ise-Idehen with rude shock. It is indeed a painful and great loss for the people of Ikpoba-Okha/Egor Federal Constituency, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, and the country at large.
“A consummate politician, he was a community mobiliser; firm and considerate in the discharge of his duties. He was compassionate, kind and hardworking.
“For the people of Ikpoba-Okha/Egor Constituency, he was a force to reckon with. He served diligently and promoted projects that enhanced the living standards of his people.
