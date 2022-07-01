Metro
Immigration rescues pregnant victim of human trafficking in Oyo
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has rescued a pregnant victim of human trafficking in Oyo State.
The NIS Public Relations Officer, Olufemi Adetunji, disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Ibadan.
Adetunji said the victim had been handed over to the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).
He said the victim was rescued at the Saki area of the state by Immigration officials.
The spokesman said the 20-year-old was brought from Akwa-Ibom to Oyo State on June 19 by a suspect with a promise to get her a good job.
READ ALSO: Police rescues victims of human trafficking in Katsina
Adetunji said the suspect was aware of the victim’s pregnancy before engaging her as a sex worker.
He said: “Instead of getting her the promised job, she engaged her in prostitution and collected the money from men who slept with the victim.
“Our men also apprehended the suspect and have handed her over to NAPTIP for further investigation and prosecution.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...