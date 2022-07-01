Immigration rescues pregnant victim of human trafficking in Oyo

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has rescued a pregnant victim of human trafficking in Oyo State.

The NIS Public Relations Officer, Olufemi Adetunji, disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Ibadan.

Adetunji said the victim had been handed over to the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

He said the victim was rescued at the Saki area of the state by Immigration officials.

The spokesman said the 20-year-old was brought from Akwa-Ibom to Oyo State on June 19 by a suspect with a promise to get her a good job.



Adetunji said the suspect was aware of the victim’s pregnancy before engaging her as a sex worker.

He said: “Instead of getting her the promised job, she engaged her in prostitution and collected the money from men who slept with the victim.

“Our men also apprehended the suspect and have handed her over to NAPTIP for further investigation and prosecution.”

