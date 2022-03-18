Nigeria bans two Immigration officials from airports for alleged extortion

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has banned two officials of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) from operating in any of the nation’s airports for alleged extortion.

The FAAN spokesperson, Mrs. Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Lagos, said the two immigration officials were banned from the airports after they allegedly extorted N8000 from a passenger at the Muritala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos.

She said a team of FAAN Aviation Security officers were commissioned to investigate the allegation following a complaint by the mother of a 14-year old girl travelling on Lufthansa Airline that the two immigration officials extorted N8000 from her daughter on February 19.

Hope-Ivbaze said: “Upon investigation, they found the allegation to be true, as the officers involved were identified with the help of footages on our CCTV facility, and the cooperation from the Nigerian Immigration Service.

“The officers were made to refund the exact amount collected from the passenger. The officers’ On Duty Cards were also withdrawn permanently, and they have been banned from working in any Nigerian airport to serve as deterrent to others.”

The FAAN spokesperson commended the victim’s mother for assisting the agency during the investigation.

