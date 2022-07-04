Politics
Peter Obi’s supporters can’t replicate 1% of online campaign offline —Jibrin
A member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Abdulmumin Jibrin, on Monday underrated the chances of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 general elections.
The former House of Representatives member, via his verified Twitter handle, lampooned Obi’s supporters for being fixated only on online campaigns.
He also hinted at their inability to replicate their online energy offline, accusing them of being aggressive and abusive.
Read also:2023: Peter Obi as running mate will boost NNPP’s chances of dislodging APC, PDP — Kwankwaso
The tweet read: “You have to give it to Obidients for a well coordinated online campaign. If they could replicate a verifiable 1% of such campaign offline, abuse less and share just few achievements of Peter Obi viz Infrastructure, Education, health, housing and new cities etc, they may have a chance.”
Jibrin had in several interviews canvassed support for former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwanso, stressing his capacity to rule Nigeria.
He noted that a Kwankwanso-Obi joint ticket would boost the chances of the South-East for presidency in the coming years.
Jibrin said the region had been backstabbed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and frontstabbed by People’s Democratic Party (PDP), adding that it would be an opportunity for them to aligh with NNPP candidate.
