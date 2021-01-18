Gunmen kill police officer, injure two others in Rivers

Gunmen suspected to be cultists on Saturday night shot dead a police officer and injured two others in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

An eyewitness told journalists on Monday that the gunmen also carted away guns belonging to the police officers.

The spokesman of the state police command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident.

He said the state’s commissioner of police has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Omoni said: “I can confirm the unfortunate and mindless attack of Saturday night on our personnel from Borikiri Division, posted on a Pin-Down Point at Capt Amangala Junction, Borikiri Port Harcourt.

READ ASLO: Police sergeant arrested in Rivers for alleged armed robbery

“While on duty, unknown gunmen numbering about 17 launched a surprise attack on them, leading to the death of an Inspector of Police, while others sustained gunshot wounds. The police patrol vehicle belonging to the team was riddled with bullet holes.

“The corpse of the late Inspector has been evacuated and deposited in mortuary for autopsy.

“In the meantime, the CP has ordered a serious manhunt for the perpetrators, with the marching order to all the Tactical Units to identify and apprehend them without delay. The Area is under close monitoring. Further details underway.”

Join the conversation

Opinions