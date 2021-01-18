Police sergeant arrested in Rivers for alleged armed robbery

A policeman in Rivers State, Sergeant Ibrahim Odege, has been arrested alongside a 32-year-old Sampson Inomoghe over their alleged involvement in armed robbery in Elekahia community, Port Harcourt Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the policeman and his accomplice entered the community with a motorcycle on Saturday night robbing their victims with a pistol until one of the victims raised an alarm which lead to their apprehension.

Spokesman of the state Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement on Sunday, said, “Operatives of the Elekahia Division on 16/1/2021 at about 2200Hrs responded to a distress call at the Elekahia Housing Estate, where two armed robbers, who were robbing people and dispossessing them of their valuables were arrested.

“The timely arrival of the police led to the arrest of the two armed robbers, who were later identified as Sergeant Ibrahim Odege attached to the Operations Department of the Rivers Police Command and one Sampson Inomoghe ‘m’ 32yrs from Nembe in Bayelsa State, but resides at Rumuokwrushi in Obio/Akpor LGA.

“The duo were arrested at the scene of crime with the following exhibits; three different handsets belonging to their victims and one locally made Bareta pistol. One of the victims, Mrs Doris Elechi, identified them as those that robbed her of her Tecno handset, which is one of the exhibits recovered.”

