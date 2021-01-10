Police raids illegal detention facility in Rivers, arrests vigilante members

Police in Rivers State on Saturday raided an illegal detention facility in Igwruta, Ikwerre local government area of the state.

The facility is used by a vigilante group known as Onelga Security Peace and Advisory Council (OSPAC) to illegally detain criminal suspects in the area.

Some members of the vigilante group were arrested during the raid on the facility.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, had earlier warned OSPAC to operate within the law after reports of violence and illegal arrest were filed against the group by concerned groups in the state.

In his reaction to the development, the OSPAC Commander, Kingsley Ogu-Mike, said he is willing to work with security agencies to bring members involved in illegal acts to book.

READ ALSO: Police to arraign killer cop for murder in Rivers

A human rights activist, Prince Wiro, who also spoke on the matter, urged the government to ensure that the operations of the vigilante groups are within the confines of the law.

He said: “Intelligence at our disposal suggests that in the coming days, there will be intentional and deliberate policy by the Rivers State Police Command to ensure OSPAC and local vigilantes work or operate within the confines of the Law.

“It was also wrong for the police to discover detainees in OSPAC cells. This is a clear contravention of the law as they have no power to operate detention facilities.”

Join the conversation

Opinions