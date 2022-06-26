Gunmen releases priests abducted in Kukah’s church

The two priests abducted by gunmen at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State have regained their freedom.

The clerics were abducted alongside two other persons in the church presided over by Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto State, Matthew Hassan-Kukah, on May 25.

The Sokoto Diocese covers Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi States.

The Director of Social Communications in the Diocese, Rev. Fr. Christopher Omotosho, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday, said the priests, Fr. Stephen Ojapa and Fr. Oliver Okpara, were released alongside the other two victims.

READ ALSO: Kukah’s Katsina diocese attacked, two clerics reportedly kidnapped

He listed the duo as Mr. Hassan Hassan and Ms. Ummie Hassan.

The statement read: “With hearts full of joy, we announced that our brethren Fr. Stephen Ojapa, Fr. Oliver Okpara, Mr. Hassan Hassan and Ms. Ummie Hassan who were abducted by gunmen at midnight on 25th May, 2022 in the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, Kafur LGA of Katsina State, have all gained freedom.

“We thank you for your prayers, support, encouragement, and show of love. May the name of the Lord be praised, now and forever. Amen! Thank you!”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now