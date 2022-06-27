Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, June 27th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: Tinubu reveals search for running mate ongoing

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, said on Sunday he was still looking for his running mate ahead of the 2023 general elections. Read more

2. Kwankwaso rules out NNPP, PDP alliance

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Sunday blasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for failing Nigerians. Read more

3. MURIC accuses INEC of stopping Muslims from voter’s registration in South-West

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Sunday accused staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of deliberately denying Muslims of their rights to register for the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in some states in the South West. Read more

4. Shehu Sani hails Zamfara govt’s approval of arms for residents

Former Senator who represented Kaduna Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the recent approval of arms to residents in the state by the Zamfara State government. Read more

5. IPOB accuses Buhari of lying to world leaders about Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday accused President Muhammadu Buhari of lying to world leaders on reasons why its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, remains in detention. Read more

6. Ex-federal lawmaker, Jibrin rallies South-East support for Kwankwaso

A former Member of House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, said on Sunday the South-East region of the country was betrayed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the search for the country’s president. Read more

7. Soludo assures APGA of votes in 2023, mocks Labour Party

The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has assured the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) of votes in the 2023 general elections. Read more

8. Troops clear alleged IPOB camps in Anambra, Enugu

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Saturday cleared camps allegedly belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its arm wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Anambra and Enugu States. Read more

9. Gunmen kill abducted Edo Catholic priest

The abducted Edo State Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Christopher Odia, has been killed by his kidnappers. Read more

10. Rivers Utd crowned NPFL champions for first time ever

Rivers United have been crowned champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) despite losing their matchday 35 fixture in Lafia on Sunday, falling 2-1 to Nasarawa United. Read more

