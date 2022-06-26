IPOB accuses Buhari of lying to world leaders about Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday accused President Muhammadu Buhari of lying to world leaders on reasons why its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, remains in detention.

The President had told the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, during the just-concluded Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, that the Federal Government would not release the activist because of his uncomplimentary remarks about Nigeria while he was abroad.

He insisted that Kanu must defend his actions in court, adding that the IPOB leader jumped bail the last time he was granted a reprieve by the court.

The President also asked the United Kingdom, the United States and European Union to designate IPOB as a terrorist organisation.

But in a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group insisted that Kanu did not jump bail in 2017 contrary to the claim by the government, but ran for his dear life.

It added that the development in Rwanda showed that world leaders were aware of the antics of President Buhari and his government on Kanu’s matter.

The statement read: “The UK Prime Minister specifically asked Buhari why the Biafra leader was still in detention, but in his response, Buhari lied and associated Kanu with ‘jumping bail’ as if he is ignorant of his deploying the military code-name ‘operation python dance II’ which he, as the Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed forces, instructed to invade the palace, village and Afaraukwu Ibeku Kingdom (community) Umuahia province (Abia State) which only mission was to kill Kanu and any living thing found in his compound.

“Is it that he was not aware that his military personnel invaded Kanu’s Afaraukwu country home on September 14, 2017, or that he deliberately decided to be mischievous?

“It is evident that world leaders enjoy making Buhari advertise his ignorance of obvious realities. The world is watching and looking for what is still keeping Kanu in the Department of State Security Service’s custody, but Buhari and his security agencies won’t admit the truth.

“We are aware that he has been under intense pressure to explain the role of his government over the illegal abduction and extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria of a British citizen.”

