Head of Buhari’s 2015 transition team, Ahmed Joda dies at 91

A former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Ahmed Joda, is dead.

Joda’s Personal Secretary, Mohammed Baba, told journalists that the “super permanent secretary” died after a brief illness at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, on Friday.

He was 91.

The deceased was born in Yola, Adamawa, in 1930.

He worked as Editor in the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) in Kaduna and later joined the Northern Nigeria civil service as Chief Information Officer.

Joda also served as permanent secretary in the regional Ministry of Information.

He became a federal permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information in 1967 and subsequently moved to Lagos.

“It is worthy to note that he was the chairman of the 18-member transition committee nominated by Gen. Muhammadu Buhari to receive the handover notes from the ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration in 2015.

“Ahmed Joda is an administrator, journalist, and politician.

“Also worthy of note is the fact that he was the chairman of the transition committee in 1979 when Gen. Obasanjo handed over to President Shehu Shagari,” the personal secretary stated.

