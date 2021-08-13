News
Ahmed Joda a hero for all Nigerians – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari, has described the late former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Alhaji Ahmed Joda, as a hero for all Nigerians.
Joda died after a prolonged illness in his hometown in Yola, Adamawa State, on Friday.
In a condolence message signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Friday in Abuja, Buhari highlighted the deceased monumental contributions to Nigeria’s unity and progress till his death.
The President said Joda’s lofty ideals would continue to motivate millions across the nation.
READ ALSO: Head of Buhari’s 2015 transition team, Ahmed Joda dies at 91
He said: “We will not forget his sacrifices.”
According to him, the late “super permanent secretary” distinguished himself as a remarkable scholar, journalist, intellectual, public servant, and farmer.
“Joda was a hero for all Nigerians who, even in death will continue to inspire every generation to move forward with love, brotherhood, and harmony,” the President added.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...