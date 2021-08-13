Ahmed Joda a hero for all Nigerians – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, has described the late former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Alhaji Ahmed Joda, as a hero for all Nigerians.

Joda died after a prolonged illness in his hometown in Yola, Adamawa State, on Friday.

In a condolence message signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Friday in Abuja, Buhari highlighted the deceased monumental contributions to Nigeria’s unity and progress till his death.

The President said Joda’s lofty ideals would continue to motivate millions across the nation.

READ ALSO: Head of Buhari’s 2015 transition team, Ahmed Joda dies at 91

He said: “We will not forget his sacrifices.”

According to him, the late “super permanent secretary” distinguished himself as a remarkable scholar, journalist, intellectual, public servant, and farmer.

“Joda was a hero for all Nigerians who, even in death will continue to inspire every generation to move forward with love, brotherhood, and harmony,” the President added.

Join the conversation

Opinions