I’m stopping at wife number four —Fani-Kayode | Ripples Nigeria
Latest Life's Blog

I’m stopping at wife number four —Fani-Kayode

September 29, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has ridiculed reports that he is taking a fifth wife.

Fani-Kayode who is separated from his fourth wife, Precious Chikwendu, said that the lady seen with him identified as Halima Yusuf “is simply a dear friend and confidante.”

He made this know in a post on Monday on his Instagram handle.

“There have been wild speculations in the social media that I am planning to get married again. This is false.

Read also: Protect your wife from her attackers, Fani-Kayode advises Buhari

“Miss Halima Yusuf, who has been cited as my fiancee, is simply a dear friend and confidante who I have the utmost respect for and who I hold in high esteem.

“She, together with others, has been a source of immense comfort for me and mine at this time and for this I am eternally grateful to her.

“I appeal to all those peddling the falsehood that we are about to get married to please desist from doing so.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */