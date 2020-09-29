I’m stopping at wife number four —Fani-Kayode | Ripples Nigeria

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has ridiculed reports that he is taking a fifth wife.

Fani-Kayode who is separated from his fourth wife, Precious Chikwendu, said that the lady seen with him identified as Halima Yusuf “is simply a dear friend and confidante.”

He made this know in a post on Monday on his Instagram handle.

“There have been wild speculations in the social media that I am planning to get married again. This is false.

“Miss Halima Yusuf, who has been cited as my fiancee, is simply a dear friend and confidante who I have the utmost respect for and who I hold in high esteem.

“She, together with others, has been a source of immense comfort for me and mine at this time and for this I am eternally grateful to her.

“I appeal to all those peddling the falsehood that we are about to get married to please desist from doing so.”

