News
Imo Labour Party guber aspirant, Anumodu, reported dead
A Labour Party (LP) aspirant in the upcoming gubernatorial election in Imo State scheduled for November 11, Chief Humphrey Anumodu, has been reported dead a day after attending a meeting at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja on Friday.
Associates of the politician said he was found dead inside his house in Lagos.
The billionaire businessman turned politician, according to sources, is not a neophyte in politics as he has been contesting for the governorship seat of Imo State since 1998.
Labour Party dismisses Keyamo's demand for Obi, Datti's arrest as baseless
In that governorship election, Anumodu was said to be the authentic winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket in the primary before the party leadership ceded the ticket to Achike Udenwa who went on to become the Governor between 1999 and 2007.
Since the loss, Anumodu, going by the records, has tried his luck in different parties including All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) before finding a home in the Labour Party.
Anumodu, a high chief and holder of many traditional titles, hailed from the Mbieri Ancient Kingdom of Mbaitoli Local Government Area, Imo State, and was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Globe Motors.
