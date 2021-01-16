In comedy-like move, group gives Yahaya Bello ultimatum to accept call to contest 2023 presidential election

A youth group, GYB2PYB has handed down a 14-day ultimatum to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to accede to their call for him to contest the 2023 presidential election.

According to the youths, who marched to the Kogi State Liaison Office in Abuja on Friday, they would mobilize Nigerians to occupy the streets if the governor failed to accept their request.

The National Coordinator of GYB2PYB, Ambassador Oladele John Nihi, while speaking on behalf of the group, said their call was necessitated by what he referred to as the “exemplary leadership of the governor in Kogi State.”

Describing their action as patriotic, Nihi said his group wanted Nigeria to “have a feel of what kogites are currently enjoying.”

He said: ”Our intention initially was to shut down this liaison office and to occupy it for the next 14 days until the government accept our request to him to run.

“The Nigerian youths have put their resources and manpower together and with over 15 million of them signing signatures to ask Governor Yayaya Bello of Kogi State to contest the presidency come 2023.

“We believe that as youth leaders, we owe our nation this duty to make sure that in 2023, we do not just have a president but the president that is youth minded. We want to have the president that is youth and women sensitive,” he added.

He also disclosed that their call was the result of efforts its members had put together in the last three weeks to that effect, explaining that already, the group had acquired a national office for its operations, appealing to the governor to heed its call as according to him, Nigerians needed his sterling leadership quality.

“We felt that it is right time for Nigerians to have a feel of what Kogi State is currently having. We are aware that Kogi State today is the government of the youths, by the youths and for the youths.

“We are aware that Kogi State today, has over 90 percent of its appointees from the youth group, both men and women. We are aware that in Kogi State today, all the 21 Vice chairmen are all women. We are also aware that in Kogi State today, all the 21 council leaders are women. We are also aware that all the secretaries to the council chairmen in Kogi State today are youth council coordinators.

“And we have discovered that if Yahaya Bello, the Executive Governor of Kogi State is doing all these wonderful things in Kogi State, Nigeria deserves to have a feel of what kogites are currently enjoying.

“It is on this note that the Nigerian youths, through the GYB2PYB Youths Support Group is submitting a letter of call to run for presidency come 2023, to His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

“We are here to call on him to contest for the presidency come 2023 and we are promising him that aside urging him to contest, as you are aware, over 75 percent population and even the voting strength of Nigeria are young people”.

