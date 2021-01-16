Again, troops neutralise Boko Haram terrorists, destroy gun trucks, recover arms

Troops of Operation Tura Takaibango in conjunction with the Air Task Force Operation Lafiya Dole, on Saturday, said they destroyed seven Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists’ gun trucks and decimated several unconfirmed number of the terrorists.

It was learnt that the insurgents attempted to attack the troops location at the outskirts of Marte in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

It was also gathered that the gallant troops, had positioned themselves in an ambush site where they tactically withdrew to and awaited the arrival of the terrorists before they opened fire, which led to fierce battle that resulted in the successes.

This disclosure was contained in a statement signed by Acting Director of the Defence Media Operations, Brigadier-Grneral Bernard Onyeuko, on Saturday.

According to him, the troops are still engaged in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists for further exploitation.

“Further details of interest to members of the public will be communicated later,” he said.

