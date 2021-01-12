APC to triple membership ahead of 2023 election – Gov Bello

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said on Tuesday the All Progressives Congress (APC) would triple its membership ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The governor disclosed this to journalists at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Bello is the chairman of the APC Women and Youth Sensitisation and Mobilisation Committee put together by the party’s national leadership for the membership registration and revalidation exercise.

Other members of the committee are the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and the APC Director of Organisation, Prof. Al-Mustapha Ussiju Medaner.

He said the committee would create the desired awareness in a bid to triple the APC membership.

The governor insisted that the party would continue to win elections in the country and stand as a democratic model for other nations.

READ ALSO: How APC can retain power in 2023 – Fashola

He said: “The APC will continue to win every election in this country. By the time we are done with the registration of new members and revalidation of existing ones, the party will not just be the largest political party in Africa, but we are going to call on even the developed nations to come and learn from us in Nigeria.

“We shall even teach some of our brothers who have just concluded elections that were rancorous.”

Bello also commended the APC National Caretaker Committee for taking up the task of rebuilding the party and restoring peace, sanity, and unity among its ranks.

He added: “We have always been saddled with the responsibility of carrying one assignment or the other for the party and we have always delivered on our mandate.

“This is yet another one and by the grace of God, with the cooperation, understanding and the support of members of the party and Nigerians, we are very confident that we are going to deliver resoundingly once again.”

Join the conversation

Opinions