How APC can retain power in 2023 – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has stated what the All Progressives Congress (APC) needs to do to retain power in the year 2023.

The former Lagos State governor who spoke to newsmen who accosted him in Abuja on Monday said that the APC will only retain power in 2023 if it fulfils its promises to Nigerians.

Fashola also added that people will vote any party that keeps to its promises, even if it has not performed a 100 percent.

He said; “Some governors have joined us, from where we think we could not get voters before. To retain power in 2023, certainly if we keep our promises, people will vote for us. It is that simple, that is politics.

“If you do what you say you will do, even if you don’t do hundred percent and they see that you are making progress, they will even want you to finish what you started.

“Our opposition parties ought to think better than us in order to defeat us. Right now they are not doing that and I won’t teach them how to do it,” Fashola concluded.

