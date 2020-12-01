Amaechi insists APC must respect zoning agreement for 2023

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has added his voice to calls for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to respect the zoning agreement reached by the founding fathers of the party for the 2023 presidential ticket of the party.

Amaechi added his voice to the growing contention over the 2023 presidential ticket of the APC during an interview with Channels Television on Monday, adding that he agreed with the submission of his counterpart in the Ministry of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Fashola had on Tuesday urged the APC to respect its zoning formula in picking a presidential candidate, describing the decision as the core of the agreement reached by APC founding fathers, prior to the 2015 elections.

Amaechi, who insisted that zoning should be respected as agreed by the party, however refused to disclose if he would contest for the presidency, either in 2023 or in the future.

According to him, he was focusing on the job of his ministry as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Amaechi also dismissed social media claims that a train coach broke down at 2am, saying that trains don’t operate during that period.

Continuing, Amaechi said President Buhari’s priority was to reduce poverty, as hunger and were breeding insecurity.

“People cannot go to the farm because of bandits,” he said.

Speaking on the borrowing plans of the Buhari led APC administration, Amaechi said borrowing would aid the nation to quickly exit from the current recession, adding that the more you borrow, the more buoyant the economy becomes.

