Ex-Gov Oni bemoans high number of presidential aspirants, says standards have lowered

Segun Oni, the Ekiti State governorship candidate under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has decried the high number of aspirants for the Presidency ahead of the 2023 elections.

Oni stated this assertion on Tuesday during an interview on AriseTV, monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

In February 2023, Nigeria will hold its general elections, ending President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-year term.

This situation has led to a proliferation of aspirants gunning for the coveted position; amongst them are Bola Tinubu, Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, Bukola Saraki and Atiku Abubakar.

During the interview on AriseTV, Oni, a former governor said, “What is going on is amusing. I wondered whether the standards have been lowered because just anyone can say they want to be President. I believe something has definitely gone wrong.”

Read also: Why I want to rule Ekiti again – Segun Oni

In response to a question about the alleged lack of structures by the SDP and its chances in the upcoming elections, Oni clarified that opinion polls had revealed that most Ekiti residents are ready to vote for the party.

He said, “I wouldn’t labour on convincing anyone but people make structures and what you are seeing in Ekiti is a movement, revolution of some sorts. In so many places, the PDP offices have been cancelled and repainted with SDP colors. I will tell critics to be patient and await the process. The opinion polls are encouraging regarding our chances. Structures are about people and the SDP is about the people. The people will not surrender what belongs to them to any institutions.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now